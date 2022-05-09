Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which explores and produces crude oil, bitumen and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Assurant, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

