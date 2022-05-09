Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
ConocoPhillips COP: This company which explores and produces crude oil, bitumen and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Barrett has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
