Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 8th:

Ultrapar Participacoes UGP: This Brazilian industrial group which is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Ultrapar Participacoes has a PEG ratio of 3.05 compared with 4.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Strategic Education STRA: This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Uber Technologies UBER: This company which focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber Technologies has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Uber Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Uber Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

