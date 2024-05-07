Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 7th:

Powell Industries POWL: This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ AZZ: This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

