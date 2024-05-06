Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technologies and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.