Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Hudson Global HSON: This company provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Global, Inc. Quote

Hudson Global has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Global, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Global, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Global, Inc. Quote

HeritageCrystal Clean HCCI: This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

HeritageCrystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.