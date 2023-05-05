Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Flowserve Corporation FLS: This industrial flow management equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus

Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote

Flowserve has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Flowserve Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Flowserve Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Flowserve Corporation Quote

Terex Corporation TEX: This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Terex Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Terex Corporation Quote

