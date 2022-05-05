Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

ON Semiconductor ON: This company which is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ON Semiconductor Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

WestRock WRK: This multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

WestRock has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

WestRock Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

WestRock Company peg-ratio-ttm | WestRock Company Quote

