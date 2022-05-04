Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations divided in Brazil, Latin America, and the Caribbean division, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Compania Cervecerias Unidas CCU: This Chilean multinational beverage company with diversified businesses and operations, focused on the Southern Cone of South America, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.