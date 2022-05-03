Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
ConocoPhillips COP: This company which explores and produces crude oil, bitumen and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Core & MIN has a PEG ratio of 2.10 compared with 3.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
