Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This company which offers digital infrastructure and continuity solutions and also provides hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride, Inc. LRN: This company which stands out as a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

