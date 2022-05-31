Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.

Continental has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.