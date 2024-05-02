Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.85 comparedwith 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS: This gas and liquid processing technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This management consulting company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.54 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

