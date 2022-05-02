Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.