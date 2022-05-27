Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Cheniere Energy LNG: This Houston-based company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energyhas a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Marathon Oil MRO: This Texas-based leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

Marathon Oilhas a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Oil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Oil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

Pampa Energia PAM: This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energiahas a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pampa Energia S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.