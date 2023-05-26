Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 26th:
PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
