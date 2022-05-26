Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
Equinor EQNR: This Norway-based premier integrated energy company, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote
Imperial Oil IMO: This Calgary-based company which is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in the oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus
Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Imperial Oil Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Imperial Oil Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote
Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which provides innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.9% over the last 60 days.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.