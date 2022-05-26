Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Equinor EQNR: This Norway-based premier integrated energy company, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Imperial Oil IMO: This Calgary-based company which is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in the oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which provides innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.9% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

