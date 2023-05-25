Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 25th:

Vertiv VRT: This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

EZCORP EZPW: This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride LRN: This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

