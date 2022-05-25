Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Cabot Oil & Gas CTRA: This premier diversified energy company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Solo Brands DTC: This Texas-based lifestyle brands company that offers products directly to consumers primarily online DTC platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Solo Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet AVT: This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.