Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Cabot Oil & Gas CTRA: This premier diversified energy company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Coterra Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Coterra Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coterra Energy Inc. Quote

Cabot Oil & Gas has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Coterra Energy Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Coterra Energy Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Coterra Energy Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Coterra Energy Inc. Quote

Solo Brands DTC: This Texas-based lifestyle brands company that offers products directly to consumers primarily online DTC platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Solo Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solo Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solo Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solo Brands, Inc. Quote

Solo Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Solo Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Solo Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Solo Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Solo Brands, Inc. Quote

Avnet AVT: This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products,carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVT CTRA DTC

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular