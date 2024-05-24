Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH: This restaurant holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse has a PEG ratio of 1.64 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This restaurant management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

