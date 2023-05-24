Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 24th:

EZCORP EZPW: This company which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

