Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Avis Budget Group CAR: This leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Continental Resources ( CLR ): This Oklahoma-based company which is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( ASO ): This Texas-based retailer whichprovides sporting goods and outdoor recreations principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

