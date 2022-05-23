Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, it carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

HeritageCrystal Clean HCCI: This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

HeritageCrystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.