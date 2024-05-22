Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote

Canada Goose has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.