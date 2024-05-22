Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Canada Goose has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote
