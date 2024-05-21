Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that is one of the world’s largest retailers of diamond jewellery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 6.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

