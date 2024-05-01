Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1:

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.30 comparedwith 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This specialty contracting company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

