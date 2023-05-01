Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 1st:

Asure Software ASUR: This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 12.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APi Group APG: This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

