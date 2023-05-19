Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG: This restaurant chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI: This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 7.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.