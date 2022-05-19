Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Funko, Inc. FNKO: This licensed pop-culture products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pampa Energia S.A. PAM: This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
Pampa has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
