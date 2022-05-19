Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Geo Group Inc The PEG Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The peg-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This licensed pop-culture products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Funko has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Funko, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia S.A. PAM: This intregrated power company engaging in transmission of electricity carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pampa Energia S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.