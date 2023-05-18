News & Insights

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

May 18, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

