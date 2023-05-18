Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust PEG Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust peg-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.