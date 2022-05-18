Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Corp. Quote

