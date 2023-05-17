Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI: This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 7.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 3.01. compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.