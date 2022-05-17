Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions that protect consumer purchase carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Assurant, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Assurant, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Assurant, Inc. Quote

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Geo Group Inc The PEG Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The peg-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Academy Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.