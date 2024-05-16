Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 16th:

Powell Industries POWL: This metal-working shop which support the petrochemical facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

