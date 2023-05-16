Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This pawn services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

