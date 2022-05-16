Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.