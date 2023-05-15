Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 3.04. compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

