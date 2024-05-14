Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 14th:

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer which offers design-led lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO Group Holding Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

