Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 12th:

Coty COTY: This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.14% over the last 60 days.

Coty Price and Consensus

Coty price-consensus-chart | Coty Quote

Coty has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Coty PEG Ratio (TTM)

Coty peg-ratio-ttm | Coty Quote

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 2.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

PulteGroup PHM: This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

