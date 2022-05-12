Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

