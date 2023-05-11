Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR: This software and payment processing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.