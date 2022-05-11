Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ: This casual and fast dining restairant franchise carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

BBQ Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

