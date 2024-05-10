Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 10th:

Strategic Education STRA: This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM: This a gold producer which has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

