Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 3.01 compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.