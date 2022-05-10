Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

