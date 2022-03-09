Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This commercial real estate services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.