Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.53 comparedwith 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH: This healthcare services and products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 3.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS: This fintech services company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

