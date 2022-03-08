Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

ArcBest ARCB: This company provides freight transportation services and solutions for general commodities, motor carrier freight transportation services, business-to-business air transportation services, ocean transport services, global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products its range of products includes ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, vinyl intermediates, PVC, PVC Pipe, PVC windows, fence and decking components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A

Westlake Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Corp. Quote

Celestica CLS: This is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.