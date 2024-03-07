Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.15 comparedwith 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ralph Lauren Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This building products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

The AZEK Company has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

