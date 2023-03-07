Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 7th:

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CGI Group GIB: This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

CGI Group has a PEG ratio of 1.79 compared with 3.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

Everest Re Group RE: This company which writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Everest Re Group has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

