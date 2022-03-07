Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

CBRE Group CBRE: This company is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe, it carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This automotive retailer offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Capri Holdings CPRI: This global personal luxury goods company provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

